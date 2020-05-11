WWE News: Aleister Black Comments On Getting Thrown Off The Roof at MITB, Bobby Lashley Wants To Join VIP Lounge, New T-Shirts Available

– Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio were both “thrown off the roof” of WWE HQ at last night’s Money in the Bank PPV, and even though WWE didn’t make a big deal of it, Black posted a photo of a ghost on Twitter. Aleister Black is apparently dead but he can still use social media.

– After subbing in for MVP and beating R-Truth during Money in the Bank last night, Bobby Lashley wants to be a guest on MVP’s talk show, the VIP Lounge.

He wrote: “So @The305MVP how bout you let a real VIP in that VIP Lounge? #Raw”

– WWE has released new Money in the Bank T-shirts for Asuka and Otis.