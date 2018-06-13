WWE News: Aleister Black Corrects Lars Sullivan On Twitter, Sin Cara Works Out With Sheamus

– Lars Sullivan and WWE NXT Champion Aleister Black had the following Twitter exchange ahead of their main event match at Saturday’s Takeover…

This Saturday night, you will see the unraveling of the "mysterious" Aleister Black. He will face the ultimate humiliation, emasculation, and dehumanization. I know he reads my Twitter. Hey Aliester, go ahead and get a tattoo that says "Lars Sullivan Territory".. you've earned it — LarsWWE (@LarsSWWE) June 12, 2018

Is that not what it says? Lol!! I'll scramble your brains even more come Saturday night. https://t.co/Ffzzshm7xy — LarsWWE (@LarsSWWE) June 12, 2018

No, you got the second one wrong and didn’t even pick up on it the second time around.. so I don’t think I’m the one who should be worried about brains and them being scrambled.. https://t.co/MlvGYt0kmS — Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) June 13, 2018

– Sheamus works out with Sin Cara in this new video from his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel