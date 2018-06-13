Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Aleister Black Corrects Lars Sullivan On Twitter, Sin Cara Works Out With Sheamus

June 13, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Aleister Black NXT 41818

– Lars Sullivan and WWE NXT Champion Aleister Black had the following Twitter exchange ahead of their main event match at Saturday’s Takeover…

– Sheamus works out with Sin Cara in this new video from his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel

article topics :

Aleister Black, Lars Sullivan, NXT, Sheamus, Sin Cara, WWE, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading