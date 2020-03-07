wrestling / News
WWE News: Aleister Black Gets New Tattoo, Coronavirus Causes Action Figure Delays
– Aleister Black has a new tattoo that is replacing one of his older ones. Tattoo artist Daniel Selleck posted a picture to Instagram noting that he did a rework of one of Black’s designs, as you can see in the pics below:
– Ringside Collectibles has noted that due to the coronavirus issue in China, the WWE Elite 76, WWE Series 107, Undertaker as Kane Exclusive, and Battle Packs 64 are all delayed. You can see details in the caption of tbe below post:
🚨The following items have been delayed by Mattel due to the coronavirus issue in China. 🚨 If you pre-ordered any of these items we greatly appreciate your patience, these delays are beyond our control. WWE Elite 76 – now scheduled for Mid-May WWE Series 107 – now scheduled for Late-April Undertaker as Kane Exclusive (Back-Order) – now scheduled for Late-May Battle Packs 64 (Back-Order) – now scheduled for Early-May
