WWE News: Aleister Black On How Hard Bad Bunny Worked During WWE Run, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown, Mia Yim Plays More Resident Evil

– As we noted earlier today, Bad Bunny praised the WWE and said that it is “100% real” while talking about how much work goes into a WWE superstar. Aleister Black took to Twitter to confirm how much work Bunny put into his run leading up to Wrestlemania 37.

He wrote: “Me and Bo Dallas were there for his first day. Came prepared, came to observe, listen and partake. Not once gave up, not once complained. Dude is a hard worker in every aspect of his life. Completely understand why as an artist he’s so successful. No cutting corners anywhere. Trained with Coach Smiley, Adam Pearce and Drew Gulak tirelessly. Every week showed up when we were also there.”

– WWE has released a new video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown.

– Mia Yim posted a new video in which she continues to play Resident Evil: Village and offers an update on her dog Stannis.