WWE News: Note on Local Opponent for Aleister Black on Raw, Live Notes From Show, Raw Video Highlights
– During last night’s WWE Raw, Aleister Black defeated “local competitor” Jason Reynolds in a short squash match. WrestlingInc.com reports that Jason Reynolds is indie wrestler Jason Legend, who is currently one of the tag team champions in The Memphis Kings for Big B Pro Wrestling. You can check out a highlight video for the match below.
– Fightful reported on the following live notes from last night’s edition of Monday Night Raw:
* Not sure if this made TV but Ric took a long time to get to the ring because he kept asking someone to let him through the ropes and no one came and he almost looked mad.
* “What” chants were very loud during Rusev segment with Jerry Lawler.
* Crowd was dead during The Undertaker in Riyadh video. Chanted “Yowie Wowie” and “We want Wyatt” during commercial break of Seth Rollins bout.
– WWE released additional highlight videos for last night’s Raw. You can check out those clips below.
