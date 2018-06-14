wrestling / News
WWE News: Aleister Black & Ricochet Talk NXT European Tour, Shinsuke Nakamura Sends Shout-Out to Soccer Team, Stock Up
– WWE has posted video of Aleister Black and Ricochet from the NXT European tour, which included shows at Download Festival and a live event in Paris, France. You can see video below of Black showing his appreciation for the French crowd following the show in Paris, as well as Ricochet talking about working the tour:
– WWE’s stock closed at $61.99 on Thursday, up $0.41 (0.67%) from the previous closing price.
– Here is new video of Shinsuke Nakamura sending a shout-out to the Saudi Arabian soccer team for the 2018 World Cup:
نجم #WWE شينسكي ناكامورا يتمنى التوفيق للمنتخب السعودي في لقائه غدا أمام روسيا في افتتاح كأس العالم#كأس_العالم #السعودية #روسيا #المونديال #WorldCup #Saudi #football #الأخضر #السعودية_في_المونديال #الأخضر_في_المونديال @WWE @ShinsukeN @FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/RpwnRgUwoD
— WWE MENA (@WWEmena) June 13, 2018