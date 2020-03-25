WWE News: Aleister Black Asks Fans to Support Indie Wrestlers, The Bump Highlights, Day Of Elimination Chamber Preview Clip

– WWE Superstar Aleister Black shared a message on Twitter today encouraging fans to support their their favorite indy wrestlers, who are likely impacted right now due to the coronavirus pandemic. You can read his full statement below.

Aleister Black wrote, “The indies gave me a platform to create the keys to my personal success. Times like this are hard for all of us with no ways to generate income. If you are a part of the lucky few not financially affected by this please consider purchasing some merch of your favorite wrestler.”

– WWE released a preview clip for the Day Of: Elimination Chamber special. You can check out that clip, which goes behind-the-scenes for the event, in the player below.

– Here are some more highlight clips of today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump, featuring Sami Zayn, Daniel Bryan, and Seth Rollins.





