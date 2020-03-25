wrestling / News
WWE News: Aleister Black Asks Fans to Support Indie Wrestlers, The Bump Highlights, Day Of Elimination Chamber Preview Clip
– WWE Superstar Aleister Black shared a message on Twitter today encouraging fans to support their their favorite indy wrestlers, who are likely impacted right now due to the coronavirus pandemic. You can read his full statement below.
Aleister Black wrote, “The indies gave me a platform to create the keys to my personal success. Times like this are hard for all of us with no ways to generate income. If you are a part of the lucky few not financially affected by this please consider purchasing some merch of your favorite wrestler.”
The indies gave me a platform to create the keys to my personal success. Times like this are hard for all of us with no ways to generate income. If you are a part of the lucky few not financially affected by this please consider purchasing some merch of your favorite wrestler.
— Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) March 25, 2020
– WWE released a preview clip for the Day Of: Elimination Chamber special. You can check out that clip, which goes behind-the-scenes for the event, in the player below.
– Here are some more highlight clips of today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump, featuring Sami Zayn, Daniel Bryan, and Seth Rollins.
More Trending Stories
- Eddie Kingston On Why It Makes Sense He’s Not in AEW or WWE, Not Hitting Friends Up For Work & Not Being Used in Impact
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Not Finding Jeff Jarrett Compelling As a Character, Vince Russo’s Decision To Give Him Such a Big Push in WCW
- David Benoit Says Chris Jericho Was One of Only Two People Who Were There For Him After Chris Benoit Incident, Says Vince McMahon Never Called Him
- JBL Shares Story About Eddie Guerrero & Kurt Angle Getting Into Physical Fight Backstage, Eddie Trying to Leg Dive Angle