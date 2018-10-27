WWE News: Aleister Black Targeting Johnny Gargano, WWE Stars Guess The Match, Fans Polled On Next Universal Champion

– Aleister Black posted the following on Instagram after Johnny Gargano attacked him on NXT.

– Mickie James, Alicia Fox, Alexa Bliss, and WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch played the “Guess the Match” challenge:

– WWE.com has a new poll asking fans who will win the Universal Title at WWE Crown Jewel: 80% voted for Braun Strowman over Brock Lesnar.