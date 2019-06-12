wrestling / News
WWE News: Aleister Black Wants a Fight, Chad Gable Makes 205 Live Debut
– Aleister Black is looking for a fight in his latest Smackdown vignette. WWE posted the following video from Smackdown of Black talking about how he’s still waiting for a Smackdown star to pick a fight with him:
– Chad Gable made his 205 Live debut on this week’s episode. Gable appeared as Drake Maverick’s surprise, facing Jack Gallagher at the start of the show and wiwnning by countout. Gable also appeared in a backstage segment with Apollo Crews on Smackdown. A couple of pics from the segment and match are below:
Whatcha writing, @WWEGable? ✍🤔 #SDLive @WWEApollo pic.twitter.com/rEBm4D53Ai
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 12, 2019
.@WWEGable on #205Live?!? WHAT IS HAPPENING?! 🤯🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/INamRpLztg
— WWE (@WWE) June 12, 2019
Wanna stay, @WWEGable? 😉 #205Live pic.twitter.com/Yh5iGGrJlP
— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) June 12, 2019
