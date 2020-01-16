wrestling / News
WWE News: Alex Shelley & KUSHIDA Put NXT Tag Teams On Notice, NXT Dark Matches, Nigel McGuinness Update
– It appears as if Alex Shelley’s reunion with KUSHIDA on last night’s NXT isn’t over despite their loss in the Dusty Rhodes Classic. The Time Splitters got back together for last night’s round one match against the Grizzled Young Veterans, which was Shelley’s NXT debut, but came up short. Shelley appeared to indicate that he will be sticking around NXT for a bit in the post-show video that you can see below. Shelley thanks the WWE Universe and says “NXT tag teams, we’re putting you on blast, we’re putting you on notice,” noting that they’ll prove that they’re the best any time.
– Wrestling Inc reports that Bronson Reed defeated Arturo Ruas and Cameron Grimes defeated Danny Burch in the dark matches before NXT.
– Nigel McGuinness missed last night’s episode of NXT, but he’ll be back next week. Mauro Ranallo, noted on commentary alongside Beth Phoenix that McGuinness was in England taking some time off after calling NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II and would be back next week.
