WWE News: Alex Shelley’s NXT Debut Hyped For Next Week, Imperium Intends to Send a Message

– WWE is promoting Alex Shelley’s NXT debut on next week’s episode. The company posted an article hyping up Shelley, who will reunite with KUSHIDA as the Time Splitters for the Dusty Rhodes Classic.

The announcement reads:

Who is Alex Shelley? Meet Kushida’s partner for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

The NXT Universe was in for a true surprise this week, when it was revealed that Kushida would be joined by his longtime friend and former tag team partner, Alex Shelley, in this year’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

For those who may be unfamiliar with him, Shelley is one of the most gifted and respected technical wrestlers of his generation, meshing the American, British and Japanese styles into his own unique offense. Boasting nearly two decades of experience in the ring, Shelley has competed with and against a number of current WWE Superstars, including Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Cesaro, Roderick Strong, Kassius Ohno, Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish, The Viking Raiders and more.

Shelley’s also found plenty of success as a tag team competitor. Kushida and Shelley were a formidable duo overseas, competing in Japan under the name “Time Splitters.” They captured the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship on two occasions and won the 2012 Super Jr. Tag Team Tournament.

And now, Shelley is finally making his way to WWE. How will he fare in his NXT debut when he and Kushida take on Grizzled Young Veterans in the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic? Find out next Wednesday on NXT, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!