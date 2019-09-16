WWE News: Alexa Bliss’ 24/7 Title Pin Attempt Tops YouTube Views, November NXT Ticket Updates, Stock Up

– Alexa Bliss was nearly the 24/7 Champion at Clash of Champions, and the video of her trying to pin R-Truth was a hit on YouTube. As of this writing, the video (which you can see below) has 571,352 views which is easily the most watched-clip from the PPV. The only ones that come close are Seth Rollins stomping Braun Strowman (522,571 views) and Luke Harper’s return (493,315 views).

– WWE’s stock closed at $74.12 on Monday, up $1.80 (2.49%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole closed down 0.52% on the day.

– Wrestling Inc reports that there are still around 75 – 100 seats left for the November 13th and 20th episodes of NXT at Full Sail University, both of which went on sale this morning. They are the earliest shows with seats available as October and the first weekend in November all sold out very quickly.