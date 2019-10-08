wrestling / News

WWE News: Alexa Bliss and Asuka Comment on Hell in a Cell Match, Promo For WWE Draft

October 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Alexa Bliss and Asuka took to Twitter to comment on the WWE Women’s Championship match from last night’s Hell in a Cell. Bliss declared her intent to become tag team champions with Cross again, while Asuka joked about her use of green mist to win the titles:

– WWE posted a new promo for the 2019 WWE Draft, which kicks off on SmackDown this Friday:

