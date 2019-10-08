wrestling / News
WWE News: Alexa Bliss and Asuka Comment on Hell in a Cell Match, Promo For WWE Draft
October 7, 2019 | Posted by
– Alexa Bliss and Asuka took to Twitter to comment on the WWE Women’s Championship match from last night’s Hell in a Cell. Bliss declared her intent to become tag team champions with Cross again, while Asuka joked about her use of green mist to win the titles:
People called us an odd couple. Called me manipulative. And we proved them wrong. We are a tag team. We will become champions again. And now we need new gear! Who spits green mist?!? Who does that???? #HIAC 🤮
— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) October 7, 2019
We all consider it wrong to cheat!🤡 pic.twitter.com/KQpEU5y47n
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) October 7, 2019
– WWE posted a new promo for the 2019 WWE Draft, which kicks off on SmackDown this Friday:
More Trending Stories
- Porn Company Brazzers Takes Shot At WWE Over Hell in a Cell Main Event
- WWE Chronicle Shows Footage of Matt Riddle-Goldberg Meeting
- Triple H on Why He Doesn’t Think Of Himself As ‘The Boss,’ Having to Deliver Bad News to Talent
- Jim Ross Recalls Being Uncertain If Steve Austin Would Return For Bad Blood, Austin’s Reaction to Injury