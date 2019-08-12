WWE News: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross React to SummerSlam Win, Bayley Praises Ember Moon

– WWE posted a video of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross reacting to their successful Women’s Tag Team Championship defense at SummerSlam. You can see the video below, in which Bliss says that they would have been just as successful if the IIconics had had more notice because they’re fighting champions. Cross says they’re ready for a fight at any moment. Bliss said the IIconics could have had any amount of time to prepare, and the result would have been the same.

– Also posted was a video of Bayley praising Ember Moon defeating her at SummerSlam. Bayley says that she’s sore and says Ember Moon is “too athletic for her own good” and very strong, and that she picked her for those reasons. She says she feels happy she was able to hold onto the title and offers up more praise for Moon’s talents: