WWE News: Alexa Bliss to Announce Women’s Team Raw Next Week, Chad Gable Shows Bobby Roode His Prototype Robe

Alexa Bliss will announce the women’s Team Raw for Survivor Series on next week’s episode. Bliss is Team Captain for the Raw team, but won’t be competing.

Also set for show are appearances by Stephanie McMahon and Brock Lesnar. The show is the final Raw before Survivor Series.

– WWE posted the following video of Chad Gable and Bobby Roode showing off his prototype robe to Roode backstage at Raw. Gable says Roode’s tailor is working on the final product, which will match Roode’s: