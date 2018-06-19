WWE News: Alexa Bliss Applauds Ronda Rousey’s Suspension, Preview of Rey Mysterio Comic

– Alexa Bliss posted to Twitter to praise Kurt Angle’s decision to suspend Ronda Rousey for thirty days after her actions on Raw. Bliss posted the following:

Last night was supposed to be a celebration. A happy moment for the ENTIRE @WWE Universe. It was our day to rejoice with a new and REAL #Raw Women’s Champion… pic.twitter.com/ZvvdJ0ceaT — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 19, 2018

But @RondaRousey ruined that for everyone! She attacked @RealKurtAngle!! I applaud our #Raw GM’s actions and hope this monster learns from her lesson … don’t worry all, I’m still your Champion! pic.twitter.com/kLCbOPC87y — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 19, 2018

– Here is a new sneak peak from Chideo Comics of their upcoming Luchaverse one-shot comic book featuring Rey Mysterio: