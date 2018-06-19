Quantcast

 

WWE News: Alexa Bliss Applauds Ronda Rousey’s Suspension, Preview of Rey Mysterio Comic

June 19, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Alexa Bliss WrestleMania 34

– Alexa Bliss posted to Twitter to praise Kurt Angle’s decision to suspend Ronda Rousey for thirty days after her actions on Raw. Bliss posted the following:

– Here is a new sneak peak from Chideo Comics of their upcoming Luchaverse one-shot comic book featuring Rey Mysterio:

