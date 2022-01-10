WWE News: Alexa Bliss Comments On Her RAW Return, Johnny Knoxville Shirt Up For Preorder, Photos From WWE Live Event In Glen Falls

– In a post on Twitter, Alexa Bliss commented on her upcoming return to WWE RAW, which will kickoff tonight with a look at her journey back.

She wrote: “Dear Monday Night RAW, Starting tonight… she’s officially YOUR problem now. Good luck.”

– WWE has a new ‘Johnny Knoxville: World Champion’ t-shirt available for pre-order. It will begin shipping on January 20.

– Post Star has shared photos from the WWE supershow in Glens Falls, New York this past Saturday.