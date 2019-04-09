wrestling / News

WWE News: Alexa Bliss Comments on In-Ring Return, Stock Up

April 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Alexa Bliss WrestleMania 35

– Alexa Bliss posted to Twitter on Tuesday commenting on her return to the ring on last night’s Raw. Bliss’ win over Bayley was her first match since the Women’s Royal Rumble in January. She posted:

– WWE’s stock closed at $91.04 on Tuesday, up $1.01 (1.12%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.72% on the day.

