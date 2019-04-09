WWE News: Alexa Bliss Comments on In-Ring Return, Stock Up

– Alexa Bliss posted to Twitter on Tuesday commenting on her return to the ring on last night’s Raw. Bliss’ win over Bayley was her first match since the Women’s Royal Rumble in January. She posted:

I can’t even tell you. How nice it is to FINALLY be back in the ring 🖤 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 9, 2019

– WWE’s stock closed at $91.04 on Tuesday, up $1.01 (1.12%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.72% on the day.