WWE News: Alexa Bliss Comments on Not Appearing on Raw, Ronda Rousey Artwork Featured on Canvas 2 Canvas, How WM 37 Legitimized Bobby Lashley

– Last night’s episode of WWE Raw was held at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Multiple fans on Twitter noticed the absence of Alexa Bliss, who did not appear on last night’s show, despite Columbus being her hometown. Bliss herself responded to some of the fan comments on not appearing.

One fan wrote, “I feel badly for all of the little girls who came to Raw tonight dressed as Alexa Bliss hoping to welcome her back to her hometown only for her to not appear.” Bliss replied, “I wish I was there 🖤 hopefully I’ll be on raw next time.”

When another fan asked “Where’s Alexa,” she responded with a shrug emoji. Earlier today, she also tweeted, “Yeah … I don’t know [shrug].” You can view those tweets below.

As previously reported, Alexa Bliss recently celebrated her Bachelorette Party in Las Vegas.

I wish I was there 🖤 hopefully I’ll be on raw next time — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 1, 2022

Yeah … I don’t know 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 1, 2022

– WWE released this week’s Canvas 2 Canvas video, which features new artwork for Ronda Rousey:

– In another Black WWE Champions of the Modern Era video, Bobby Lashley spoke about how his title match against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37 helped legitimize his run. That video is available below: