WWE News: Alexa Bliss Doesn’t Care What You Think, Sasha Banks Hypes Bayley Feud, WWE’s Digital Superkick Party
June 21, 2018 | Posted by
– Alexa Bliss posted the following on Twitter, obviously taking a shot at her critics…
You all must HATE the fact that your champion “can’t wrestle “ & is only 5 feet Tall… 5 feet of fury is 5 Time CHAMP 😏😘 #LoveMeHateMeIDontCare #ThatsMyJob pic.twitter.com/wRXPICDj7Q
— Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 21, 2018
– Sasha Banks posted the following, hyping her feud with Bayley…
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) June 21, 2018
– WWE posted the following digital superkick party…