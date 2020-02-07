wrestling / News
WWE News: Alexa Bliss Featured In Music Video, New Bliss Cross Shirt, First Words
February 7, 2020 | Posted by
– Bowling For Soup wrong a song about Alexa Bliss and featured her in the music video for it.
– WWE Shop has a new Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross “Applesauce” T-shirt available.
– And in more Bliss news, she interviewed the cast of >Birds or Prey
– Watch the latest episode of Magic City Live featuring Drake Maverick, EC3, and Braun Strowman.
– WWE posted the following video with the first words of 25 superstars.
More Trending Stories
- Bobby Lashley Not Expected To Turn Face Soon
- Jerry Lawler Recalls His Feud With Bret Hart, Bret Not Liking the Feud and Taking Lawler’s Insults to His Family Personally
- Bruce Prichard on Vince McMahon’s Favorite Member of The Radicalz, Why Rey Mysterio Didn’t Join The Group, Erasing Chris Benoit From WWE
- Booker T Explains Why Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar Should Close Out WrestleMania