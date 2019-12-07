wrestling / News
WWE News: Alexa Bliss & More Battle in Brawlhalla For UpUpDownDown Title, Latest Bella Twins Video
December 6, 2019 | Posted by
– Alexa Bliss, Rusev, Cesaro, and Jack Gallagher faced off in Brawlhalla for the UpUpDownDown Championship in a new video. You can check out the latest video from UpUpDownDown’s channel below, which is described as follows:
Team Cesaro has broken up, and the former members are now closer than ever to the UpUpDownDown Championship. Previous teammates Cesaro, Rusev, Jack Gallagher and Alexa Bliss now enter a FATAL FOUR-WAY for the prestigious title!
– The Bella Twins posted a new video from their wine weekend:
