WWE News: Alexa Bliss & More Battle in Brawlhalla For UpUpDownDown Title, Latest Bella Twins Video

– Alexa Bliss, Rusev, Cesaro, and Jack Gallagher faced off in Brawlhalla for the UpUpDownDown Championship in a new video. You can check out the latest video from UpUpDownDown’s channel below, which is described as follows:

Team Cesaro has broken up, and the former members are now closer than ever to the UpUpDownDown Championship. Previous teammates Cesaro, Rusev, Jack Gallagher and Alexa Bliss now enter a FATAL FOUR-WAY for the prestigious title!

– The Bella Twins posted a new video from their wine weekend: