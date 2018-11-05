Quantcast

 

WWE News: Alexa Bliss Named Raw Women’s Survivor Series Captain, Randy Orton House Show Video, Opening For Writer’s Assistant

November 5, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Alexa Bliss is the captain of Team Raw for the Women’s Survivor Series match on this week’s episode of Raw. You can see video of Baron Corbin announcing that Bliss will manage the women’s team at the PPV below. Bliss is currently out of action in order to recover from recent injuries:

– WWE posted a job opening for a Creative Writer’s Assistant. You can see all the details on the position here.

– Here is video of Randy Orton’s entrance from the weekend live event in Cardiff, Wales:

