WWE News: Alexa Bliss Hypes DigiCon Panel, Southpaw Regional Wrestling Coming to WWE SuperCard Season 6, Big Show Answers Rapid Fire Questions

– As previously reported, WWE Superstars Drew McIntyre and Alexa Bliss will be taking part in the Topps DigiCon 2020 virtual convention coming up this week. Bliss promoted her panel today via Twitter. Her event is scheduled for August 28 at 3:00 pm EST.

– The Twitter account for WWE SuperCard announced that cards for Southpaw Regional Wrestling will be featured on WWE SuperCard Season 6. You can check out that announcement teaser below.

– WWE Superstar Big Show answered Rapid Fire Questions for Nathalie Mamo. That video is available below.