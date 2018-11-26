Quantcast

 

WWE News: Alexa Bliss Put in Charge of Raw Women’s Division, Curt Hawkins Replacing Braun Strowman in Mixed Match Challenge

November 26, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Alexa Bliss is now in charge of the Raw Women’s division. Baron Corbin made the decision on this week’s episode of Raw after Bliss proposed the idea to him. Corbin agreed, saying, “I look good, you look good. It’s that simple.”

– Curt Hawkins has been announced as Braun Strowman’s replacement in the Mixed Match Challenge. Hawkins will now team with Ember Moon and will face Alicia Fox and Jinder Mahal tomorrow, in an attempt to break his losing streak. Moon herself replaced Alexa Bliss in the challenge, making the team an entirely different one than when the second season started.

