– As noted, former WWE Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss made her return to WWE last night at the Royal Rumble, competing int he women’s Rumble match. Bliss returned with her Lilly the Doll as well. However, a user on social media took note of how different Lilly looked, writing, “Lilly got rhinoplasty, lip filler, cheek implants, chin implant, jaw shave, brow bone reduction, buccal fat removal, botox, eye lift, and a bit of ozempic OMG #RoyalRumble” Bliss later responded on Lilly’s changes, denying any plastic surgery claims.

On behalf of Lilly – I deny all plastic surgery claims lol https://t.co/mEAVVtAGRM — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) February 2, 2025

– Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston was not an entrant in the Royal Rumble at last night’s premium live event. The New Day member was not happy about this development, commenting on the matter via social media. He wrote, “A miscarriage of justice… #ROYALRUMBLE”

– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Royal Rumble moments: