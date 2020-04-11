WWE News: Alexa Bliss References Ronda Rousey Calling Wrestling ‘Fake Fights,’ Superstars Reveal Their Go-To Meal, Ric Flair Grades Superstars’ Figure-Four Leglocks

– As noted earlier, Lana took exception to former Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey referring to wrestling as “fake fights.” Alexa Bliss shared a tweet earlier today in reference to Rousey’s recent comments on Steve-O’s podcast. Bliss’ tweet included a preview on her WWE 365 special showcasing her comeback from injuries and how she was out for almost a year.

Alexa Bliss wrote, “Hm. Was out for almost a year. Must have been ‘fake.'” You can check out that tweet below.

Hm. Was out for almost a year. Must have been “ fake” pic.twitter.com/lnLLAq3laT — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 11, 2020

– WWE released a Pop Question video where Superstars reveal their go-to meal after working a show. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a video with Hall of Famers Stone Cold Steve Austin and Ric Flair, where Flair grades other Superstars using the Figure-Four Leglock. You can check out that clip below.