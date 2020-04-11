wrestling / News

WWE News: Alexa Bliss References Ronda Rousey Calling Wrestling ‘Fake Fights,’ Superstars Reveal Their Go-To Meal, Ric Flair Grades Superstars’ Figure-Four Leglocks

April 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
SummerSlam Alexa Bliss Ronda Rousey

As noted earlier, Lana took exception to former Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey referring to wrestling as “fake fights.” Alexa Bliss shared a tweet earlier today in reference to Rousey’s recent comments on Steve-O’s podcast. Bliss’ tweet included a preview on her WWE 365 special showcasing her comeback from injuries and how she was out for almost a year.

Alexa Bliss wrote, “Hm. Was out for almost a year. Must have been ‘fake.'” You can check out that tweet below.

– WWE released a Pop Question video where Superstars reveal their go-to meal after working a show. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a video with Hall of Famers Stone Cold Steve Austin and Ric Flair, where Flair grades other Superstars using the Figure-Four Leglock. You can check out that clip below.

