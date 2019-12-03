wrestling / News

WWE News: Alexa Bliss Reflects on In-Ring Promo, Becky Lynch Meets Special Fan, Charlotte Flair Shares Inspirational Message

December 3, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss tweeted a throwback clip where she cut a heel promo in the ring. You can check out that tweet below.

– Chris Michaels shared on Twitter that Becky Lynch reached out to his sister, Whitney, after Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp shared her story. Becky Lynch is Whitney’s lifelong hero, and Whitney finally got to meet her. You can check out some photos of the meeting that were shared on Twitter below.

– Charlotte Flair shared the following message on her Twitter account today. She wrote, “Never bend your head. Always hold it high.”

