WWE News: Alexa Bliss Reflects on In-Ring Promo, Becky Lynch Meets Special Fan, Charlotte Flair Shares Inspirational Message

– WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss tweeted a throwback clip where she cut a heel promo in the ring. You can check out that tweet below.

I remember a time when I was given a microphone in the middle of the ring … good times https://t.co/9wqhaD94Af — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) December 2, 2019

– Chris Michaels shared on Twitter that Becky Lynch reached out to his sister, Whitney, after Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp shared her story. Becky Lynch is Whitney’s lifelong hero, and Whitney finally got to meet her. You can check out some photos of the meeting that were shared on Twitter below.

WHITNEY MET @BeckyLynchWWE! Earlier this year, @SeanRossSapp shared a story that my sister wrote for her hero, and Becky reached out to her. This little girl worships her, and my heart is so full. She is the happiest girl in the world. I’m not crying. 😭@ChrisMichaels_ @WWE pic.twitter.com/ZAV8UMwR00 — Christian Cline (@ChristianCline) December 2, 2019

– Charlotte Flair shared the following message on her Twitter account today. She wrote, “Never bend your head. Always hold it high.”