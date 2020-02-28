wrestling / News
WWE News: Alexa Bliss Responds to Fan Who Says She’s Complacent, Stars Visit Children’s Hospital, Smackdown Preview
– Alexa Bliss took to Twitter to issue a response to a fan who accused her of complacency on Smackdown. Bliss caught notice of a fan who said she “seems happy with what she’s doing right now witch [sp] is nothing important” and replied:
That’s a bold statement there 🧐 so you’re saying I’m complacent …? It’s not my show. I don’t write it unfortunately https://t.co/IVgkbf7zAP
— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) February 28, 2020
– WWE posted the following video with three things to know before tonight’s Smackdown:
– WWE shared pics of Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville and Apollo Crews visiting some kids at the Boston Children’s Hospital on Friday:
.@WWE_MandyRose, @SonyaDevilleWWE & @WWEApollo stopped by @BostonChildrens this morning to visit with members of the @WWEUniverse! pic.twitter.com/krQUtHO05s
— WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2020
