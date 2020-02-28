wrestling / News

WWE News: Alexa Bliss Responds to Fan Who Says She’s Complacent, Stars Visit Children’s Hospital, Smackdown Preview

February 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Alexa Bliss Natalya Super Showdown

– Alexa Bliss took to Twitter to issue a response to a fan who accused her of complacency on Smackdown. Bliss caught notice of a fan who said she “seems happy with what she’s doing right now witch [sp] is nothing important” and replied:

– WWE posted the following video with three things to know before tonight’s Smackdown:

– WWE shared pics of Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville and Apollo Crews visiting some kids at the Boston Children’s Hospital on Friday:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Alexa Bliss, Smackdown, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading