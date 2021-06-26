wrestling
WWE News: Alexa Bliss Responds to Praise From Westin Blake, Mia Yim Plays It Takes Two With Jessamyn Duke, More SmackDown Highlights
– Alexa Bliss recently responded to some praise from former NXT Superstar Westin Blake during a recent interview with Sportskeeda. During their time in NXT, Bliss managed the team of Wesley Blake and Buddy Murphy.
Alexa Bliss wrote to Blake, “Awww thank you @TheWestinBlake!!! You’re seriously the best! Loved BAMF &seriously was some of the most fun I’ve ever had . Your talent is beyond words & I can’t wait to see what you do next! Ps. If u need anyone to straighten your hair before matches I still got u.”
Awww thank you @TheWestinBlake !!! You’re seriously the best ! Loved BAMF &seriously was some of the most fun I’ve ever had . Your talent is beyond words & I can’t wait to see what you do next! Ps. If u need anyone to straighten your hair before matches I still got u 😉 https://t.co/kKRTREgyZC
— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 25, 2021
– Jessamyn Duke joined Mia Yim on her channel to play It Takes Two this week. You can view that Let’s Play Video below:
– WWE released the following additional highlights for last night’s episode of SmackDown:
