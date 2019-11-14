WWE News: Alexa Bliss Returns to the Performance Center, Playlist Features Kalisto’s Greatest Moments, Nia Jax and Tamina Shop for Candles in Total Divas Bonus Clip

– WWE released a video showing Alexa Bliss returning to the WWE Performance Center on her day off. That video is available in the player below.

– WWE released a new bonus clip for this week’s episode of Total Divas, which features Nia Jax and Tamina shopping for candles. You can check out that video below.

– WWE Playlist is out for this week, featuring the greatest moments of Kalisto. That video is available below.