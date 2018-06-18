WWE News: Alexa Bliss Says She Became Goddess in the Bank, WWE 2K19 Announcement Reminder, WWE Extreme Rules Promo

– Following last night’s WWE MITB PPV. Alexa Bliss commented on winning MITB as well a cashing in to win the Raw Women’s championship…

“My plan was to become the ‘Goddess of The Bank’ and it looks like my plan worked out.”

– Today at 11AM ET, WWE will reveal of the first official details on the WWE 2K19 video game…

WWE 2K19 first details to be announced at press conference today at 11 a.m. ET: What’s new in WWE 2K19? 2K will introduce the new WWE video game today at 11 a.m. ET. It’s time to start getting ready for WWE 2K19. 2K announced it will unveil the first details about the most anticipated game in sports-entertainment during a virtual press conference this morning at 11 a.m. ET. Fans looking to watch the press conference in real time can tune in this Monday at WWE 2K’s official website, as well as their official Facebook, YouTube and Twitch channels. WWE 2K19 is not yet rated by the ESRB and is scheduled for worldwide release in Fall 2018.

– Here is a preview for the July 15th WWE Extreme Rules PPV…