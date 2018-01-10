 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Alexa Bliss Says Liv Morgan is Copying Her, Zack Ryder & Mojo Rawley Comment on SD Match, Usos Talk Royal Rumble Match

January 10, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Alexa Bliss

– Alexa Bliss took to Twitter to accuse Liv Morgan of copying her hairstyle, which brought a show of support from Nia Jax. You can see the posts below:

– Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley both posted to social media commenting on their US Championship Tournament match. Rawley defeated Ryder to advance to the semifinals.

– Here is a new Smackdown Fallout video, with The Usos talking about their upcoming 2 of 3 Falls match against Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin at the Royal Rumble:

article topics :

Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Mojo Rawley, Usos, Zack Ryder, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading