WWE News: Alexa Bliss Says Liv Morgan is Copying Her, Zack Ryder & Mojo Rawley Comment on SD Match, Usos Talk Royal Rumble Match

– Alexa Bliss took to Twitter to accuse Liv Morgan of copying her hairstyle, which brought a show of support from Nia Jax. You can see the posts below:

Pink pigtails … where have I seen that before ? 🧐 #sdlive — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) January 10, 2018

Don’t trip bestie, you’re the top of the mountain, imitation is bound to happen. You are untouchable with what you have done, let her have the scraps 🤣 pic.twitter.com/WwDy8omZ1D — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) January 10, 2018

– Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley both posted to social media commenting on their US Championship Tournament match. Rawley defeated Ryder to advance to the semifinals.

I did what I said I was going to do. I don’t say things just to say them. @WWE #SDLive pic.twitter.com/VjPR1WllEp — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) January 10, 2018

Tonight I wrestled in the same building that I made my @WWE debut in almost 11 years ago……I’m still here……I lost tonight……But I’m still swinging! You know it…I know it…THEY know it! pic.twitter.com/QVjK66P2vL — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) January 10, 2018

– Here is a new Smackdown Fallout video, with The Usos talking about their upcoming 2 of 3 Falls match against Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin at the Royal Rumble: