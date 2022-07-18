WWE News: Alexa Bliss Says Liv Morgan Title Win ‘Long Overdue’, New Trademarks

– In an interview with Metro, Alexa Bliss talked about how Liv Morgan winning the Smackdown Women’s Title at WWE Money in the Bank 2022 was “long overdue.” Morgan won the Money in the Bank briefcase on the show and later cashed it in on Ronda Rousey, leading to her title win.

“She deserves it, she deserves to be in the spot she’s in now,” Bliss said. “She has trained and worked her butt off and is very passionate and loves what she does. So, this is her time!”

Bliss added that the match would not have been received as well if somebody else won.

“If it was anyone else, I don’t think the match would have been perceived as well,” she said. “We wanted to see Liv win, and the crowd wanted to see Liv win. She’s the choice. She’s worked so hard and she deserves that win. She picked her moment, she capitalized, she pushed Becky off the ladder, there you go! Very happy for her!”

– WWE trademarked the names Michael Cole, Byron Saxton, Kayla Braxton, Gunther, and Maxxine Dupri for entertainment services on July 14th, reports Fightful. Cole, Saxton, and Braxton are all announcers while Gunther is the reigning WWE Intercontinental Title and Dupri is set to debut on the 7/22 episode of Smackdown.