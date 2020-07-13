wrestling / News

WWE News: Alexa Bliss Says Match With Charlotte Flair Was Her Best, John Cena On Being Correct, WWE Marks Five-Year Anniversary Of Women’s Evolution

July 13, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Alexa Bliss Charlotte Flair Survivor Series

– In a post on Twitter, Alexa Bliss said that her match with Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series 2017 was her best match ever, and thanked Flair for it.

She wrote: “My favorite match of my career #SurvivorSeries thank you Charlotte.

– John Cena gave out some more advice on social media. He said: “It’s normal to feel good when we are “correct”. But being “correct” just for the sake of a point, especially disregarding all possible information, might be a deeper issue with not being correct.

– The ‘Women’s Revolution’ in WWE happened five years ago, with the WWE on FOX account commemorating it.

