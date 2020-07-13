wrestling / News
WWE News: Alexa Bliss Says Match With Charlotte Flair Was Her Best, John Cena On Being Correct, WWE Marks Five-Year Anniversary Of Women’s Evolution
– In a post on Twitter, Alexa Bliss said that her match with Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series 2017 was her best match ever, and thanked Flair for it.
She wrote: “My favorite match of my career #SurvivorSeries thank you Charlotte.”
My favorite match of my career #SurvivorSeries thank you Charlotte 🖤 https://t.co/D6xRavZTxv
— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) July 13, 2020
– John Cena gave out some more advice on social media. He said: “It’s normal to feel good when we are “correct”. But being “correct” just for the sake of a point, especially disregarding all possible information, might be a deeper issue with not being correct.”
It’s normal to feel good when we are “correct”. But being “correct” just for the sake of a point, especially disregarding all possible information, might be a deeper issue with not being correct.
— John Cena (@JohnCena) July 13, 2020
– The ‘Women’s Revolution’ in WWE happened five years ago, with the WWE on FOX account commemorating it.
5 years ago, #GiveDivasAChance sparked a revolution and changed the @WWE Women’s Division forever. pic.twitter.com/lzLikWPHRN
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 13, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Recalls Working With Ryback at WrestleMania 29, Says He Suggested Ryback as the Guy to Break the Streak
- Cody Fires Back at Person Who Uses Gay Slur In Reference to Sonny Kiss
- Charlotte Flair Explains Why She’s Taken Time Off From WWE, Says She’s Not Ashamed of Plastic Surgery
- Big Show Reveals the One WWE Title He Has on Display in His Home, on Bugging Vince McMahon for Years to Get His Own Show