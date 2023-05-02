wrestling / News

WWE News: Alexa Bliss Performs Blink 182 on That’s My Jam, Preview for Most Awesome Celebrities Episode of This Is Awesome

May 2, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Alexa Bliss WWE Raw 5-9-22 Image Credit: WWE

– A new clip is available of WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss performing Blink 182’s “All the Small Things” on That’s My My Jam:

– WWE released a number of promo videos of Superstars talking about their moves to the main roster for the Draft:





– WWE released a new preview for this week’s new episode of WWE This Is Awesome, showcasing the “Most Awesome Celebrities” in WWE history. The new episode drops on Friday, May 5 on Peacock:

