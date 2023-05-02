wrestling / News
WWE News: Alexa Bliss Performs Blink 182 on That’s My Jam, Preview for Most Awesome Celebrities Episode of This Is Awesome
May 2, 2023 | Posted by
– A new clip is available of WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss performing Blink 182’s “All the Small Things” on That’s My My Jam:
– WWE released a number of promo videos of Superstars talking about their moves to the main roster for the Draft:
– WWE released a new preview for this week’s new episode of WWE This Is Awesome, showcasing the “Most Awesome Celebrities” in WWE history. The new episode drops on Friday, May 5 on Peacock:
More Trending Stories
- Update On If WWE NXT Stars Knew About Main Roster Call-Ups Ahead of Time
- Svengoolie Denies Involvement In Rubber Chicken Incident at Wrestlemania
- Former WWE Writer Recalls Plan to Have Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville Kiss At WrestleMania 35
- Trish Stratus, Chelsea Green, Iyo Sky Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos