– A new clip is available of WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss performing Blink 182’s “All the Small Things” on That’s My My Jam:

– WWE released a number of promo videos of Superstars talking about their moves to the main roster for the Draft:











– WWE released a new preview for this week’s new episode of WWE This Is Awesome, showcasing the “Most Awesome Celebrities” in WWE history. The new episode drops on Friday, May 5 on Peacock: