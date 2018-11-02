WWE News: Alexa Bliss Slams Airlines Over Poor Service, Stock Drops

– Alexa Bliss had some sharp words for Virgin Atlantic and Iberia Airlines on Twitter after failing to provide good service after losing her bags. Bliss, who was traveling to Spain for the international tour, posted the following tweets:

Dear @Iberia & @VirginAtlantic @VirginAmerica thanks for losing our bags & not even willing to help us find them for the past 2 hours. Appreciate it 🤬 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 2, 2018

It’s not even the fact that they’re lost. It happens . It’s the fact that for 2 hours straight we’ve been completely disregarded by every employee here @Iberia @VirginAtlantic https://t.co/tL247iHmIQ — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 2, 2018

Just did — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 2, 2018

@Iberia thanks to the lady working for Iberia who yelled at me for asking what a “PIR” number 👍🏻 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 2, 2018

