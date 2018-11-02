Quantcast

 

WWE News: Alexa Bliss Slams Airlines Over Poor Service, Stock Drops

November 2, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
alexa bliss wwe raw 4218

– Alexa Bliss had some sharp words for Virgin Atlantic and Iberia Airlines on Twitter after failing to provide good service after losing her bags. Bliss, who was traveling to Spain for the international tour, posted the following tweets:

– WWE’s stock closed at $70.16 on Friday, down $1.58 (2.2%) from the previous closing price.

