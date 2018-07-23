wrestling / News
WWE News: Alexa Bliss Takes a Shot at Ronda Rousey, Mojo Rawley Is Sick of Others’ Wasted Opportunities
July 23, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a new video from Alexa Bliss from a recent house show, where she takes a verbal shot at Ronda Rousey. You can see it below:
#Raw #WomensChampion @AlexaBliss_WWE has some harsh words for @RondaRousey before a @WWE Live Event. pic.twitter.com/n9nK5gP7z0
— WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2018
– Mojo Rawley posted to Twitter before tonight’s Raw, as you can see below:
Opportunities are hard to come by. Tired of seeing so many waste the chances they’ve been gifted and haven’t earned.
I’m the best combination of strength, speed, & intelligence the @WWE has ever seen. A REAL Superstar.
Time to clear the roster of all the pretenders. #RAWley
— Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) July 23, 2018