WWE News: Alexa Bliss Takes a Shot at Ronda Rousey, Mojo Rawley Is Sick of Others’ Wasted Opportunities

July 23, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Alexa Bliss WWE Raw WWE MITB Money in the Bank

– WWE has posted a new video from Alexa Bliss from a recent house show, where she takes a verbal shot at Ronda Rousey. You can see it below:

– Mojo Rawley posted to Twitter before tonight’s Raw, as you can see below:

