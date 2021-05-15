WWE News: Alexa Bliss Tells Sasha Banks There’s More Room on Her Playground, More SmackDown & 205 Live Highlights

– Alexa Bliss responded to a tweet by WWE SmackDown Superstar Sasha Banks this week possibly indicating that she wants Banks to join her on “the playground.” Banks initially tweeted on Thursday a quote from The Force Awakens by Kylo Ren, writing, “Show me again, the power of the darkness.”

Bliss later responded to Banks, taking the tweet as a comment directed at her. She wrote, “Gladly … always room for more on the playground #Play #Pain” You can view their exchange below:

