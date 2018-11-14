WWE News: Alexa Bliss Working Toward Return, Stock Up, WWE Germany Tryouts Video

– Alexa Bliss posted to social media to give an update on her recovery from injury. Bliss took to Instagram to note that she hit the gym and is looking to come back “better, stronger & healthier” from her recent concussions:

– WWE’s stock closed at $67.58, up $0.40 (0.6%) from the previous closing price.

– WWE posted a video from the recent tryouts in Germany, which you can see below: