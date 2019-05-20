wrestling / News
WWE News: Ali Busted Open in MITB Main Event, Noami Wears DC Hero-Inspired Gear, Carmella Comments on Match
– According to Bryan Alvarez of Figure Four Wrestling, Ali was busted open by the ladder that Brock Lesnar threw in the main event and WWE crews were told not to film him at that point. Ali posted to Twitter after the PPV:
Ali badly busted open by the ladder that Brock threw, cameras were commanded not to shoot him. #MITB
— Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) May 20, 2019
Ali badly busted open by the ladder that Brock threw, cameras were commanded not to shoot him. #MITB
— Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) May 20, 2019
– Naomi had the power of DC Comics on her side for the women’s Money in the Bank match. The Raw star wore ring gear inspired by Bumblebee of the Teen Titans for the match:
Put some respect on Karen Beecher “Historically, Bumblebee is sometimes considered DC Comics' first Black woman superhero character” 😍😁😌 pic.twitter.com/w2Y7vZddEb
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) May 19, 2019
#Bumblebee in the house 🐝 #MITB pic.twitter.com/QNf2nZkkpR
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) May 20, 2019
– Carmella, who left the ring after looking like she injured her knee in the women’s MITB match before returning at the end, posted to Instagram:
More Trending Stories
- Steve Austin Argues on Twitter Over Fan Attack in Germany, Triple H Beat Up Austin’s Attacker Until Security Intervened
- Backstage Update on How WWE Internally Classified Injury for Alexa Bliss, Bliss Rumored to Have Vomited After Taking Bad Bump
- Mike Kanellis Discusses How Triple H Gave Him the Opportunity to Join 205 Live After He ‘Flatlined’
- Vince Russo Details The Pitch He Made to Vince McMahon in 2002 For A Second WCW Invasion Angle