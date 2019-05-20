WWE News: Ali Busted Open in MITB Main Event, Noami Wears DC Hero-Inspired Gear, Carmella Comments on Match

– According to Bryan Alvarez of Figure Four Wrestling, Ali was busted open by the ladder that Brock Lesnar threw in the main event and WWE crews were told not to film him at that point. Ali posted to Twitter after the PPV:

Ali badly busted open by the ladder that Brock threw, cameras were commanded not to shoot him. #MITB — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) May 20, 2019

Ali badly busted open by the ladder that Brock threw, cameras were commanded not to shoot him. #MITB — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) May 20, 2019

– Naomi had the power of DC Comics on her side for the women’s Money in the Bank match. The Raw star wore ring gear inspired by Bumblebee of the Teen Titans for the match:

Put some respect on Karen Beecher “Historically, Bumblebee is sometimes considered DC Comics' first Black woman superhero character” 😍😁😌 pic.twitter.com/w2Y7vZddEb — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) May 19, 2019

– Carmella, who left the ring after looking like she injured her knee in the women’s MITB match before returning at the end, posted to Instagram: