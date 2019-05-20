wrestling / News

WWE News: Ali Busted Open in MITB Main Event, Noami Wears DC Hero-Inspired Gear, Carmella Comments on Match

May 20, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mustafa Ali WWE

– According to Bryan Alvarez of Figure Four Wrestling, Ali was busted open by the ladder that Brock Lesnar threw in the main event and WWE crews were told not to film him at that point. Ali posted to Twitter after the PPV:

– Naomi had the power of DC Comics on her side for the women’s Money in the Bank match. The Raw star wore ring gear inspired by Bumblebee of the Teen Titans for the match:

– Carmella, who left the ring after looking like she injured her knee in the women’s MITB match before returning at the end, posted to Instagram:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ali, Carmella, Money in the Bank, Naomi, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading