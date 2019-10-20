WWE News: Ali Sends Entrance Gear to Lucky Fan, Canvas 2 Canvas Revisits ABCs of WWE, Vintage Kurt Angle Clips

– If you needed another reason to like Ali, a video was shared on Twitter showing a young fan getting a special delivery from the WWE Superstar. Previously, a parent asked Ali about getting his light-up vest and mask because their son wanted to dress up as Ali for Halloween. Ali later sent some gear to the young boy and a video of the reveal was shared on Twitter. You can check out that clip below.

He wrote in the tweet, “Little man wanted to dress up like me for Halloween. Parents couldn’t find an Ali costume, so I had to send him one. Enjoy the gift, Noah!”

Man, @WWEShop hasn't made something yet. But we can't leave little man hanging like that. Can you send an email to the address in my profile and I'll see what I can do about making him his own custom one. https://t.co/YLdS18EiHt — ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) September 23, 2019

– WWE released a new Canvas 2 Canvas video today featuring the ABCs of WWE with P for Pete Dunne, Q for Queen Charlotte Flair, and R for Roman Reigns. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released some vintage Kurt Angle match clips, including his WCW title win over Booker T in 2001 and a Battle Royal from 2006. You can check out those clips below.



