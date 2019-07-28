WWE News: Ali Staying Positive After SmackVille Loss, Highlights From Matches

– WWE posted a video with Ali reacting to his loss to Shinsuke Nakamura on last night’s SmackVille live special. Ali stepped in to face Nakamura after Finn Balor was pulled from the show, and noted that he found out about being in the match just a half-hour before the show began. Ali said that opportunities are rare, and you have to take them when you come. He added that while he didn’t win, he did take advantage of his opportunity.

