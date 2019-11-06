wrestling / News
WWE News: Ali to Be Profiled on CBS Evening News, Full Survivor Series 2007 Match
– Ali is set to get a spotlight on CBS Evening News tonight. The CBS Evening News Twitter account noted that the WWE star will be profiled tonight at 6:30 ET:
TONIGHT: He's a high-flying, burgeoning @WWE superstar and shattering pro-wrestling stereotypes in the ring — meet @AliWWE at 6:30 p.m. ET on the #CBSEveningNews. pic.twitter.com/8ELCjE39rj
— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) November 6, 2019
– WWE posted the full Team Triple H vs. Team Umaga 4-on-5 handicap elimination match from Survivor Series 2007:
