wrestling / News

WWE News: Ali to Be Profiled on CBS Evening News, Full Survivor Series 2007 Match

November 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mustafa Ali Smackdown 12-25-18

– Ali is set to get a spotlight on CBS Evening News tonight. The CBS Evening News Twitter account noted that the WWE star will be profiled tonight at 6:30 ET:

– WWE posted the full Team Triple H vs. Team Umaga 4-on-5 handicap elimination match from Survivor Series 2007:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ali, Survivor Series, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading