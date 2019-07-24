wrestling / News

WWE News: Ali Vignette Airs During Smackdown, Heavy Machinery Win Dark Match

July 23, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mustafa Ali Smackdown 12-25-18

– WWE aired another Ali vignette during tonight’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the video below, in which Ali talks about rewriting his story and making it a happy ending:

Wrestling Inc reports that Heavy Machinery defeated The B Team in the dark match before Smackdown.

