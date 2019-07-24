wrestling / News
WWE News: Ali Vignette Airs During Smackdown, Heavy Machinery Win Dark Match
July 23, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE aired another Ali vignette during tonight’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the video below, in which Ali talks about rewriting his story and making it a happy ending:
– Wrestling Inc reports that Heavy Machinery defeated The B Team in the dark match before Smackdown.
