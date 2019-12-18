WWE News: Footage From All-Women NXT Live Event, WWE Backstage New Episode on Christmas Eve, Robert Stone Learns Line Dancing From Kayden Carter

– The WWE Performance Center YouTube channel released a behind-the-scenes look at the first-ever NXT all-women’s live event in Jacksonville, Florida. The video features NXT Live Events Producer and former ECW and ROH star Steve Corino speaking about the event, plus comments from NXT Superstars Deonna Purrazzo, Shotzi Blackheart and Mia Yim. You can check out that video below.

You can check out results from that live event in Jacksonville from earlier this month

– The official WWE on FOX Twitter account confirmed that a brand-new episode of WWE Backstage will air on Christmas Eve next Tuesday (Dec. 24). The show airs on FS1 at 11:00 pm EST.

Yes we will be on! 😄 https://t.co/utC5laEMDC — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 18, 2019

– NXT’s Robert Stone joins NXT Superstar Kayden Carter for a line dancing class in a new video.