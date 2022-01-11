wrestling / News
WWE News: Alpha Academy Raw Tag Title Photoshoot, More Raw Video Highlights, Behind the Scenes With Sasha Banks for NCAA National Championship Intro
January 11, 2022
– As noted, the team of Alpha Academy (Otis and Chad Gable) won the Raw tag team titles on last night’s edition of WWE Raw, beating RK-Bro. After the match, they took part in a photo shoot with their newly won title belts. You can check out that video below:
– More video highlights are available for last night’s edition of Raw:
– WWE released a new video going behind-the-scenes with Sasha Banks as she filmed a special intro for ESPN’s NCAA National Championship game:
