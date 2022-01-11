wrestling / News

WWE News: Alpha Academy Raw Tag Title Photoshoot, More Raw Video Highlights, Behind the Scenes With Sasha Banks for NCAA National Championship Intro

January 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Alpha Academy WWE Raw

As noted, the team of Alpha Academy (Otis and Chad Gable) won the Raw tag team titles on last night’s edition of WWE Raw, beating RK-Bro. After the match, they took part in a photo shoot with their newly won title belts. You can check out that video below:

– More video highlights are available for last night’s edition of Raw:












– WWE released a new video going behind-the-scenes with Sasha Banks as she filmed a special intro for ESPN’s NCAA National Championship game:

