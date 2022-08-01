wrestling / News
WWE News: Alternate Angle of Brock Lesnar Lifting Ring With A Tractor, Note On Tractor Spot, WWE Got A Lot of Walk-Up Ticket Sales on Saturday
– An alternate angle of Brock Lesnar lifting the ring with a tractor from WWE Summerslam has made its way online. It is near the announce table.
This angle of Brock Lesnar lifting the ring is insane #summerslam pic.twitter.com/iqcUa5exPW
— Bui Club (@BuiClub) July 31, 2022
– PWInsider reports that Lesnar pushing the ring was “rougher and harder” than originally planned. There was at least one rehearsal for the spot with someone in the production team lifting the ring.
– PWInsider also notes that there was a large amount of walk-up ticket purchases on Saturday. Those who sat across from the hard camera during the first hour could see production workers removing tarps from the camera side of the stadium to free up seats when fans headed that way. The box office stayed open until the main event.
