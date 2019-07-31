wrestling / News

WWE News: Alternate Angles of Cedric Alexander’s Stage Dive, Stock Down

July 31, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cedric Alexander WWE Main Event

– WWE has posted a new video with different angles of Cedric Alexander’s big stage dive from Monday’s episode of Raw. You can see the video below:

– WWE’s stock closed at $72.78 on Wednesday, down $0.37 (0.51%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 1.23% on the day.

