WWE News: Alternate Footage of Edge’s Royal Rumble Return, Stock Ticks Down

January 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Edge Royal Rumble

– WWE has posted a view video with alternate footage of Edge’s return during last night’s Royal Rumble. You can see the video below:

– WWE’s stock closed at $59.09 on Monday, down $0.57 (0.96%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 1.57% on the day.

