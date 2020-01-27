wrestling / News
WWE News: Alternate Footage of Edge’s Royal Rumble Return, Stock Ticks Down
January 27, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a view video with alternate footage of Edge’s return during last night’s Royal Rumble. You can see the video below:
– WWE’s stock closed at $59.09 on Monday, down $0.57 (0.96%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 1.57% on the day.
